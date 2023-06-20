Menu

Monday TV Ratings: Weakest Link, Barons, Stars on Mars, NCIS, The Wonder Years

Published:

Weakest Link TV Shows on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Monday, June 19, 2023, ratingsNew episodes: Stars on Mars, Crime Scene Kitchen, American Ninja Warrior, The Wall, Weakest Link, Barons, and The Rising.  Specials: Hip-Hop at 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections — A Soul of a Nation PresentationReruns: The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and The Wonder Years.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

