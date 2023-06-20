And Just Like That: Season Two; Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis on Kim Cattrall’s Return

And Just Like That returns for its second season later this week and the season will feature a brief cameo by Kim Cattrall. It was reported earlier this month that the actress filmed a short scene for an episode near the end of the series.

This news surprised fans because the actress made it clear that she would never be a part of the series, and she wasn’t asked to return anyway. Following the release of the 2010 film, Sex and the City 2, rumors of a feud between Cattrall and Parker made the news.

However, Parker has called Cattrall’s return for the Max revival “a lot of joy.” Another cast member was not as joyful, though. Kristin Davis also spoke about Cattrall’s return. She said the following, per Daily Mail:

“I think that sometimes you really do have friends in life who are very different from you. And I think that’s great. Right?… And I think that’s what was was great about the four of us, because obviously, Charlotte had a really different perspective than Samantha, and Carrie and Miranda at times… All of us represented different points of view at different times, and sometimes argued, you know, and sometimes didn’t just like friends do… I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily, those are like, kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for…”

Starring Parker, Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton, the series follows Carrie and her friends as they deal with life in their 50s.

The new season of And Just Like That will feature the return of Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett. His return has fans wondering if Carrie and Aidan will finally end up together after the death of Mr. Big during season one.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Kim Cattrall on And Just Like That?