And Just Like That…: Season Two Renewal For Sex and the City Sequel Series on HBO Max

Carrie and her friends will have more adventures. HBO Max has renewed the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That…, for a second season.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler, the series follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon), and Charlotte (Davis) as they deal with life in their 50s in New York City.

Season one saw Carrie losing her husband, Miranda finding a new love, and Charlotte dealing with her children.

HBO Max revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“HBO Max announced today that AND JUST LIKE THAT… has been renewed for a second season. The series, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, alongside stars and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, delivered the strongest debut of any Max Original series to date. Logline: The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Season 1 cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler. USA Today praised AND JUST LIKE THAT… as “sharp” and “vibrant,” while IndieWire hailed it a “whirlwind of haute couture, budding romance and fervent friendship” and The Chicago Sun Times highlighted its “excellent performances.” Michael Patrick King, executive producer, quote: “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

A premiere date for And Just Like That … season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Carrie and her friends on HBO?