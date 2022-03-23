The Real Love Boat: CBS and Network 10 Order Dating Reality Series Based on Classic Comedy-Drama Series

Get ready to see new adventures on the Love Boat. CBS and Australia’s Network 10 have ordered a new dating reality series inspired by the popular 1970s series. Viewers will see singles looking for love on a Princess Cruise in The Real Love Boat. Episodes will film later this year in the U.S. and Australia with localized versions airing in each country.

CBS revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“U.S. network CBS and Australian broadcaster Network 10 jointly announced today they have ordered localized versions of THE REAL LOVE BOAT, a reality dating competition series inspired by The Love Boat, the hit 1970s scripted series that used Princess Cruises ships as its setting. Production begins summer 2022, and both versions are expected to air in the U.S. and Australia later this year.

The The Love Boat IP is owned by CBS Studios which, along with CBS and Network 10, are Paramount Global brands.

“The Love Boat is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we’re excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, and head of global content strategy for Paramount’s free-to-air networks, including Network 10. “On the heels of NCIS: SYDNEY, today’s announcement is another example of our global franchise strategy to use our rich intellectual property and vast international footprint to develop new content for viewers around the world.”

THE REAL LOVE BOAT brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members including “captain” and “cruise director” will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.

After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ exclusive cruise line partner.

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer of Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said, “The Love Boat was synonymous with exotic locations, glamour, excitement and of course romantic connections underpinned by wonderful comic tales. THE REAL LOVE BOAT will encompass all of this and more. A dating show showcasing suspense, exhilaration, humor and love as it sets sail for romantic adventures.”

“Audiences really connected with the fun and escapism of The Love Boat,” said Mitch Graham, senior vice president, alternative programming, CBS. “The iconic series embodied the many possibilities of people making new, meaningful connections. Reimagining it as a dating show with competition, adventure and romance makes THE REAL LOVE BOAT an ideal fit for our schedule and viewers.”

“The Love Boat has been synonymous with the Princess brand for more than 45 years since the world was introduced to glamour and elegance of the Princess experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We look forward to millions coming aboard our iconic ships as we are expecting you on THE REAL LOVE BOAT.”