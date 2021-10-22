Ghosts: CBS Gives Supernatural Comedy Series a Full Season Order

The spirits are staying on Earth, at least until spring. CBS has given the Ghosts sitcom a full-season. It’s unclear however how many additional episodes have been ordered. Two other new CBS shows, FBI: International and NCIS: Hawai’i, were previously given full seasons.

A single-camera supernatural comedy series, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long. Freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), an up-and-coming chef, are a couple from the city. They throw caution (and their money) to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. They discover the hitch is that it’s inhabited by many spirits of deceased residents. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group but, if they were anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B would create in their home, it’s nothing compared to what happens when they realize that Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

The first season of Ghosts averages a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.44 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

The network touts that Ghosts is the top-rated new network comedy this season with its two-episode debut attracting 7.76 million viewers in live+7 day viewing. It’s worth noting that only one other new comedy — The Wonder Years reboot — has launched so far this season. The ABC show’s single premiere episode has registered 4.36 million in live+7.

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” said Thom Sherman, Sr. Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “We’ve loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

What do you think? Have you tuned in for the Ghosts TV series on CBS? Are you glad to hear that there will be more episodes? Are you hoping for a season two renewal?

