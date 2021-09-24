B Positive, Ghosts: CBS Adjusts Premiere Schedule For Thursday Line-up

CBS is changing things up for its Thursday comedy premieres. B-Positive is seeing its second season premiere moved back a week, to October 14th. The series premiere of Ghosts will now have a pair of episodes on October 7th.

Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell star in B-Positive, a comedy about the relationship between a man who needs a kidney and his female donor.

Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, and Roman Zaragoza star in Ghosts which revolves around a couple who inherit a haunted house.

This is the full updated schedule for the CBS Thursday night line-up.

THURSDAY, OCT. 7 8:00-8:31 PM YOUNG SHELDON (5th Season Premiere)

8:31-9:01 PM UNITED STATES OF AL (2nd Season Premiere)

9:01-10:00 PM GHOSTS (1-Hour Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (6th Season Premiere) THURSDAY, OCT. 14 8:00-8:31 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:31-9:01 PM UNITED STATES OF AL

9:01-9:30 PM GHOSTS

9:30-10:00 PM B POSITIVE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of B-Positive and the premiere of Ghosts?