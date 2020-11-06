Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 5, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell.

TV show description:

A comedy series, the B Positive TV show revolves around a man with B-positive blood who needs an organ transplant and finds an unlikely match.

Drew (Middleditch) is a therapist and newly divorced dad who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former acquaintance from his past who volunteers one of her own kidneys.

Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever affect both of their lives.

Other characters include Gabby (Donohue), Gina’s best friend; Julia (Rue), Drew’s ex-wife; Maddie (Izzy G.), Drew and Julia’s teenage daughter; and Eli (Terrell), a new friend of Drew’s who is also going through dialysis.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

