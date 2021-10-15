B Positive: Season Three? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is Gina ready for her new role? Has the B Positive TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of B Positive, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the B Positive TV show stars Annaleigh Ashford, Thomas Middleditch, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., Terrence Terrell, Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, and Darryl Stephens with Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford recurring. The story begins with Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad, who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former high school acquaintance who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship. During the process, Gina discovers that the happiness she’d been seeking all along could be found in the form of giving. In season two, Drew starts his new life with Gina’s healthy new kidney. Meanwhile, Gina inherits a surprise fortune from a patient at Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she works, and this leads her to make a big change in a positive direction.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of B Positive averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.95 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how B Positive stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 16, 2021, B Positive has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew B Positive for season three? Last season, this sitcom was one of the network’s lower-rated comedies but still did pretty well. Once CBS comedies get established, they tend to have long runs — the trick is to survive past a first or second season (The Unicorn comes to mind). As long as B Positive doesn’t drop too much in the rankings, I think that it has a good chance of being renewed for a third year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on B Positive cancellation or renewal news.



