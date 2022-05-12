B Positive: Cancelled by CBS; No Season Three for Thursday Night Comedy Series

Gina and Drew won’t be back for the 2022-23 television season. CBS has cancelled B Positive so it won’t see a third year. Fellow Thursday night sitcom United States of Al, also produced by Chuck Lorre, was cancelled last night.

A comedy series, the B Positive TV show stars Annaleigh Ashford, Thomas Middleditch, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., Terrence Terrell, Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, and Darryl Stephens with Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford recurring. The story begins with Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad, who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former high school acquaintance who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship. During the process, Gina discovers that the happiness she’d been seeking all along could be found in the form of giving. In season two, Drew starts his new life with Gina’s healthy new kidney. Meanwhile, Gina inherits a surprise fortune from a patient at Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she works, and this leads her to make a big change in a positive direction.

The second season of B Positive averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.48 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Among CBS’ 21 scripted series of this season, it ranks 15th. In the live+7 day ratings, B Positive averages a 0.60 demo and 5.69 million.

The show ended its run in March, having produced a total of 34 episodes across two seasons. In the past 24 hours, CBS has also cancelled Good Sam, How We Roll, and Magnum PI.

What do you think? Have you watched the B Positive TV show on CBS? Are you sorry to hear that the network has cancelled this sitcom so there won’t be a third season?

