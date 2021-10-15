B Positive: Season Two Ratings

Once CBS sitcoms get established, they often have long runs. Just look at shows like Mom, The Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon. Can B Positive succeed where series like The Unicorn didn’t? Will B Positive be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the B Positive TV show stars Annaleigh Ashford, Thomas Middleditch, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., Terrence Terrell, Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, and Darryl Stephens with Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford recurring. The story begins with Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad, who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former high school acquaintance who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship. During the process, Gina discovers that the happiness she’d been seeking all along could be found in the form of giving. In season two, Drew starts his new life with Gina’s healthy new kidney. Meanwhile, Gina inherits a surprise fortune from a patient at Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she works, and this leads her to make a big change in a positive direction.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/15 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of B Positive on CBS averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.66 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the B Positive TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?