Are Drew and Gina a true match? Has the B Positive TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of B Positive, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Airing on the CBS television network, the B Positive TV show stars Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell. The story revolves around a man with B-positive blood who needs an organ transplant and finds an unlikely match. Drew (Middleditch) is a therapist and newly divorced dad who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former acquaintance from his past who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever affect both of their lives.



The first season of B Positive averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.14 million viewers. Find out how B Positive stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of November 6, 2020, B Positive has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew B Positive for season two? This comedy series comes from Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette. Both have a long list of credits but Lorre in particular has had great success producing successful CBS comedies. I am confident that the network will renew the B Positive series. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on B Positive cancellation or renewal news.



