Airing on the CBS television network, the United States of Al comedy series stars Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Farrah Mackenzie. The story revolves around the friendship between two men who’ve been through war together. Riley (Young) is a Marine combat veteran who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio. Awalmir aka “Al” (Kalyan) is the Interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan. After a long struggle to get him a visa to travel to the United States, Riley welcomes Al as he arrives to start a new life.



Season One Ratings

The first season of United States of Al averages a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.31 million viewers. Find out how United States of Al stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 2, 2021, United States of Al has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew United States of Al for season two? This sitcom generated some very strong opinions before it even debuted (as did Mom and The Neighborhood) but the show is executive produced by Chuck Lorre. He has a great track record and all of his recent sitcoms have had long runs. I’m confident that United States of Al will be renewed by CBS. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on United States of Al cancellation or renewal news.



