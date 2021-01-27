United States of Al: CBS Announces Premiere Date for New Chuck Lorre Sitcom

Another Chuck Lorre sitcom is coming to CBS’ Thursday night schedule. The Tiffany network has revealed that the new United States of Al series will take over The Unicorn’s 9:30 PM timeslot on April 1st, once season two of the latter series has wrapped.

This will be the first time that a writer-producer has controlled a two-hour time block of comedies on a broadcast network — Young Sheldon, B Positive, Mom, and United States of Al. Lorre also executive produces Bob ❤ Abishola on Mondays.

Here are some additional details about the upcoming premiere:

CBS ANNOUNCES NEW COMEDY “UNITED STATES OF AL,” FROM AWARD-WINNING EXECUTIVE PRODUCER CHUCK LORRE, DAVID GOETSCH AND MARIA FERRARI, WILL PREMIERE THURSDAY, APRIL 1, 9:30 PM Series Stars Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie CBS announced today that new comedy UNITED STATES OF AL, from award-winning executive producer Chuck Lorre and creators/writers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, will premiere Thursday, April 1 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT), after THE UNICORN completes its second season. UNITED STATES OF AL stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star. David Goetsch & Maria Ferrari, Chuck Lorre, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi and director Mark Cendrowski (pilot only) are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.

