Vulture Watch

Can these agents keep our citizens safe? Has the FBI TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of FBI, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd) and his partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), an NYPD vet.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of FBI averages a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.21 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 1% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership. Find out how FBI stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 19, 2020, FBI has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew FBI for season four? This series has been a very good performer for the network and CBS needs newer shows. I have no doubt that this one will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on FBI cancellation or renewal news.



FBI Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow FBI‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the FBI TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?