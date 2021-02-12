Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Clarice TV show stars Rebecca Breeds, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca de Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devyn Tyler, and Marnee Carpenter. The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Breeds) as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the hunt for serial killer Buffalo Bill (Simon Northwood). Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup — which comes from a challenging childhood — empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world. It also helps her begin to escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Clarice averages a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.99 million viewers. Find out how Clarice stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 13, 2021, Clarice has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Clarice for season two? It doesn’t look like this series will be a big hit but it’s based on an existing property so I think there’s still a good chance it will be renewed. And maybe it will finally inspire a streamer to revive Hannibal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Clarice cancellation or renewal news.



