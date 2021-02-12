Clarice: Season One Ratings



A new CBS series, Clarice is based on the character from The Silence of the Lambs. The last series based on that book/movie, Hannibal, has a devout following but lasted just three low-rated seasons. Will Clarice do as well or better? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A psychological crime and horror series, the Clarice TV show stars Rebecca Breeds, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca de Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devyn Tyler, and Marnee Carpenter. The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Breeds) as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the hunt for serial killer Buffalo Bill (Simon Northwood). Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup — which comes from a challenging childhood — empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world. It also helps her begin to escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

