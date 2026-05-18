Chocolate Wars: BritBox Orders Family Drama Series Based on Cadbury Family

Chocolate Wars is headed to BritBox. The streaming service has ordered the drama series about the Cadbury family, inspired by Deborah Cadbury’s book.

BritBox shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Today BritBox announced the new Original drama Chocolate Wars (wt), a commission with UKTV and Sony Pictures Television.

Inspired by Deborah Cadbury’s book and the true story of the Cadbury family, the period drama is produced by Fable Pictures, in association with Alfresco Pictures, and written by Chloë Mi Lin Ewart (All Creatures Great and Small, Beyond Paradise). The series will premiere on BritBox in 2027.

Chocolate Wars is a warm-hearted family drama following the visionary Cadbury family, the underdogs of the cocoa world, on their journey towards creating the world-famous Cadbury’s chocolate bar.

In 1860s Birmingham, when chocolate as we know it doesn’t yet exist, two very different brothers, Richard and George Cadbury, find themselves in charge of their family’s failing cocoa business. Between them, they have the radical genius and burning ambition to turn Cadbury’s into one of the world’s most beloved confectioners. But first, they must learn to trust and rely on each other. And to stop bickering for long enough to actually invent some chocolate! Their sister Maria is navigating her own role within the family and the business, but things become even more complicated when she falls in love with Cadbury’s biggest rival, and is forced to question where her true loyalties really lie. Infused with historical delights and magical invention, Chocolate Wars is about how we build, break and rebuild the bonds of family – and how the sweetest things in life are rarely simple.

The series (6×60′) is produced by Fable Pictures in association with Alfresco Pictures. Executive producers include Faye Ward, Freddie Highmore, Hannah Price and Claire Londy, with Jess O’Riordan and Jon Farrar executive producing for BritBox and Helen Perry for UKTV.

Directors for the series will be Tom McKay (After the Flood, Ten Pound Poms) and Jill Robertson (Ludwig, The Diplomat), with Hannah Farrell from Fable Pictures as series producer. Chloë Mi Lin Ewart leads the writing team, alongside Eve Hedderwick Turner and Karim Khan.

Casting is now underway, with filming in Birmingham set to begin this Summer. Sony Pictures Television will handle worldwide sales as international distributor, with Creative UK providing regional support through the ERDF funded West Midlands Production Fund.”