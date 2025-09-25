Karen Pirie: Season Two; Lauren Lyle Returns in BritBox Crime Thriller Series

Karen Pirie returns to BritBox next month with its second season. The crime thriller will explore a cold case from the 1980s, as a body is discovered in the present.

Lauren Lyle, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, Emer Kenny, Steve John Shepherd, Rakhee Thakrar, Saskia Ashdown, James Cosmo, Frances Tomelty, and John Michie star in the crime drama.

BritBox shared the following about season two:

“In the societal turmoil of 1984, when the heiress to an oil fortune Catriona Grant (Julia Brown, Shetland) is kidnapped at gunpoint and held to ransom with her young son, Adam, it’s assumed that the motivation is political. The huge investigation ignited an uncontrollable press storm but when the culprits unexpectedly fall silent, the case runs cold. Catriona and Adam are never seen again. Forty years later, when a man’s body is discovered, Karen Pirie (Lauren Lyle, Outlander) is assigned to reopen the case in complete secrecy. With the first key piece of evidence in decades, Karen and the team wade through a history of love, deceit, political unrest, and class struggle in order to unlock one of Scotland’s most infamous mysteries, whilst avoiding media attention. What happened to Catriona Grant and why do sinister forces want the secrets of her disappearance to remain hidden?”

The series returns on October 2nd.

What do you think? Do you watch this BritBox series?