Laguna Beach: Roku to Release 20th Anniversary Special Featuring Original Cast Members

Laguna Beach premiered 20 years ago, and Ruku plans to celebrate the anniversary of the reality series with a cast reunion. The special will air on their service in 2026 with Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser returning for the special.

The Roku Channel shared the following about the special:

“Roku invites audiences to go back, back to the beginning, with “Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion” (wt). Debuting in 2026 on The Roku Channel, the two-hour Roku Original reunion special will bring together the original cast of the groundbreaking reality series “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” to commemorate the series’ 20th anniversary.

For the first time since 2006, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser will come together to reflect on the series that forever changed the landscape of television. The beloved cast will celebrate the nostalgia, friendships, and coastal backdrop that continues to captivate audiences to this day. Airing in 2026, “Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion” (wt) will feature untold behind-the-scenes stories, cast reactions to episodes of the original series, and a present-day return to where it all started – Laguna Beach.

“‘Laguna Beach’ wasn’t just a television series; it defined a generation of pop culture and paved the way for the reality genre as we know it,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals, Roku Media. “Reuniting this cast two decades later is a dream, and we are delighted to give streamers a front-row seat to the nostalgia.”

“When I first pitched the show to my bosses at MTV, never in a million years did I think we would find such a perfect group of real friends. The show not only changed my life and the cast’s lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who’ve been waiting for this,” said Liz Gateley, series creator. “To partner with Roku to reunite the cast and produce this special with Lauren, Stephen, and Kristin as executive producers 20 years later is a dream.”

“Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion” (wt) is executive produced by Liz Gateley on behalf of Damsel Media. This is Gateley’s first commission under her new Damsel Productions banner. Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari also serve as executive producers. Lucilla D’Agostino and Barry Poznick executive produce on behalf of Big Fish Entertainment. Bill Langworthy serves as executive producer and showrunner. Olivia LaRoche and Louisa Lenander Friedman oversee the reunion special on behalf of Roku Originals.

The reunion special will be available to stream for free on Roku devices or TVs as well as online at TheRokuChannel.com and on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.”