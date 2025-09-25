Law & Order: Season 25; David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery) Joins NBC Series

Law & Order returns tonight to NBC, and the network has announced that a new face is joining the cast as a series regular. David Ajala is joining the series for season 25. He will replace the departing Mehcad Brooks.

Reid Scott, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn star in the NBC crime drama, which follows the police and district attorneys working in New York City.

Ajala is best known for his work in Star Trek: Discovery, but he has also starred in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Law & Order?