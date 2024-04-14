Law & Order: Organized Crime: NBC Series Could Be Cancelled or Move to Peacock

Both NBC’s Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have already been renewed for 2024-25, but the fate of Law & Order: Organized Crime remains up in the air. Per Deadline, the series might find new life on Peacock if not renewed by NBC.

Starring Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez, the Law & Order: Organized Crime series follows Detective Elliot Stabler and his team at NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises.

Airing on Thursday nights, the fourth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.45 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 19% in the demo and up by 0.23% in viewership. It’s the lowest-rated show of the franchise’s three shows but also airs in the latest timeslot.

The following was said about the possibility of a fifth season renewal:

It’s always been an outlier, a departure from the Dick Wolf procedural brand with its darker and serialized storytelling. Possibly as a result, the series starring Christopher Meloni has performed below the five other Wolf dramas on the linear NBC network, while it has reportedly done well on Peacock. That last part may prove key to Organized Crime‘s future, which has fans so worried they are launching petitions to help get the show renewed. I hear that if NBC opts not to proceed with Season 5 of Organized Crime, the series could migrate to Peacock, giving the NBCUniversal streamer an original Wolf drama series to go with the Wolf library and next-day runs of the Wolf Entertainment NBC series that are among the platform’s most viewed titles.

What do you think? Have you kept up with Organized Crime? Do you want to see the NBC drama continue on the network?