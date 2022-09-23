Menu

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Four — Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Law & Order: Organized Crime: canceled or renewed for season 4?

The Television Vulture is watching the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show on NBC. Has the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Law & Order: Organized Crime, season four.  
 

Airing on the NBC television network, Law & Order: Organized Crime (link to show page) stars [add cast and show description].
 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of Law & Order: Organized Crime averages a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.97 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 15% in the demo and up by 46% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Law & Order: Organized Crime stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of September 23, 2022, Law & Order: Organized Crime has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order: Organized Crime for season four?
 

What do you think? Do you hope that the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?

