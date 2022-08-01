Menu

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Three; Rick Gonzalez and Brent Antonello Join NBC Series

by Regina Avalos,

Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Law & Order: Organized Crime is returning for its third season next month, two new additions have been made to the NBC cast. Rick Gonzalez (Arrow) and Brent Antonello (Pam & Tommy) are joining the crime drama as NYPD detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Task Unit.

Starring Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger, the series follows veteran detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) and the Organized Crime Task Force.

Law & Order: Organized Crime returns to NBC on September 22nd.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC? Do you plan to watch season three?



Cheryl Kelly

As long as Dylan McDermott doesn’t turn up alive, I’m good. But of course he joined FBI Most Wanted so I get to see him again be his arrogant persona.

