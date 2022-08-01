Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Three; Rick Gonzalez and Brent Antonello Join NBC Series

Law & Order: Organized Crime is returning for its third season next month, two new additions have been made to the NBC cast. Rick Gonzalez (Arrow) and Brent Antonello (Pam & Tommy) are joining the crime drama as NYPD detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Task Unit.

Starring Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger, the series follows veteran detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) and the Organized Crime Task Force.

Law & Order: Organized Crime returns to NBC on September 22nd.

