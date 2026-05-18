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canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: Law & Order, Elsbeth, Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars, Scrabble, Next Level Chef

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Law & Order TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)

Thursday, May 14, 2026, ratings — New episodes: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Elsbeth, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Next Level Chef, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Hunting Party. Special: Fear Factor: House of Fear and M.I.A. Reruns: 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and Elsbeth.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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