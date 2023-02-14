Next Level Chef: Season Two Ratings



Gordon Ramsay has had an incredibly successful relationship with FOX that dates back to the premiere of Hell’s Kitchen in 2005. years. His shows have done well in the ratings but all of them haven’t exactly been home runs. Will Next Level Chef be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the Next Level Chef TV show stars Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The set on this show is over three stories high and each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst. The competition is filled with the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between. Ramsay and his co-mentors attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks. The winning contestant walks away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize, a one-year mentorship with all three mentors, and the title of “Next Level Chef”.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Next Level Chef on FOX averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.76 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Next Level Chef TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?