Walker: Season Three Ratings

Last season, The CW cancelled 11 TV series, in anticipation of the network being sold. Now, that it’s been purchased by Nexstar, are any of the remaining shows safe? Will Walker be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

An action series that’s a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, and Odette Annable. Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki) is a widower and father who has his own moral code. He returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain. In season three, Walker is being held captive by an anarchist group who is determined to break him. He must face a painful memory from his past he’s never shared with anyone and team up with an unexpected ally, Julia (Anna Enger), if he wants to get out alive.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Walker on The CW averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 902,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



