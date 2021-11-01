Walker: Season Three? Has the CW Action TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annable with Dave Annable recurring. It’s a reboot of the long-running Walker, Texas Ranger TV show from the 1990s. The story begins with Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents, Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain and Walker has a new partner, Micki Ramirez (Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Walker averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 954,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Walker stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 1, 2021, Walker has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Walker for season three? The series had a very strong premiere in the ratings but they dwindled as the first season progressed. While the traditional numbers aren’t as strong as they could be, I have no doubt that Walker will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Walker cancellation or renewal news.



