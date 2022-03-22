Walker: Season Three; The CW Renews Jared Padalecki Series for 2022-23

Cordell and his family and friends will be back for the 2022-23 television season. The CW has renewed the Walker TV show for a third year. The second season is currently airing on Thursday nights.

An action series, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Ashley Reyes, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annable with Dave Annable recurring. It’s a reboot of the long-running Walker, Texas Ranger TV show from the 1990s. The story begins with Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain and Walker has a new partner, Cassie Perez (Reyes).

Airing on Thursday nights, the second season of Walker averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 952,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the most-watched show on the network in the traditional ratings.

Today, The CW also announced 2022-23 renewals for All American (season three), The Flash (season nine), Kung Fu (season three), Nancy Drew (season four), Riverdale (season seven), and Superman & Lois (season three). They join previously renewed shows Masters of Illusion (season 12), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season nine), and World’s Funniest Animals (season three).

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

The fates of other current shows like 4400, All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Naomi, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? are still up in the air.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Walker TV series on The CW network? Are you glad to hear that the show has been renewed for a third season?

