Walker: Season Two; CW Series Co-Star to Exit Jared Padalecki Show

Walker just returned to The CW earlier this week, and there is a big change coming to the series. Lindsey Morgan (above, left) has announced that she is leaving the series after just one season. It was revealed that her character was undercover on a case during the premiere, and she will depart the series during the current season.

It is not known when her last appearance will be. Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annable star in the drama alongside Morgan.

The actress appears as Walker’s partner, Micki Ramirez, as one of the first female rangers in Texas. Her departure from the series marks her exit from the network as well. She last appeared on The 100 during its seven seasons before joining Walker.

Morgan said the following about her exit from the series, per Variety:

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so. The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

The CW also released a statement about her exit:

“We respect and support Lindsey Morgan’s decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best. She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for “Micki” to return.”

What do you think? Are you surprised by the exit of Lindsey Morgan from Walker? Are you watching season two of the series on The CW?