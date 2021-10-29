Walker: Season Two Ratings

In 2020, The CW brought the successful Supernatural TV show to a close after 15 seasons. Smartly, the network decided to keep one of the stars on the payroll to star in a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. The new Walker show had a very positive launch but the ratings fell quite a bit over the course of the season. Will the numbers continue to fall in year two? Could Walker be cancelled or is it almost sure to be renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An action series, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annable with Dave Annable recurring. The story begins with Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain and Walker has a new partner, Micki Ramirez (Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Walker on The CW averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.33 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

