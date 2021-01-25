Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Walker stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, and Jeff Pierre. It’s a reboot of the longrunning Walker, Texas Ranger TV show from the 1990s. In the current story, Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki) is a widower and father with his own moral code. He returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year and discovers there’s harder work to be done at home. He tries to reconnect with his son (Culley) and daughter (Brinson), as well as his brother (Allen), mother (Hagan), and father (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell) and he has a new partner (Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history. Walker tries to balance all the new details in his old life while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the death of his wife (Genevieve Padalecki).



Season One Ratings

The first season of Walker averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.44 million viewers. Find out how Walker stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 25, 2021, Walker has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Walker for season two? This show is based on a popular TV series from the 1990s and stars Jared Padalecki, one of the stars of the network’s popular and long-running Supernatural series. It seems primed to succeed. I am confident that Walker will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Walker cancellation or renewal news.



