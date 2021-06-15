Vulture Watch

How will the two new hosts do? Has the The Bachelorette TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 18th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Bachelorette, season 18. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelorette revolves around a single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Season 17 follows 30-year-old Katie Thurston, a bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, Washington, who is an alumna of the 25th season of The Bachelor, featuring Matt James. Due to the pandemic, production on this season was moved to a resort in New Mexico and there will be 30 male contestants this time around. For season 17, Chris Harrison has been replaced by Bachelorette alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.



Season 17 Ratings

The 17th season of The Bachelorette averages a 0.89 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.56 million viewers. Compared to season 16 (which aired in Fall 2020, when TV viewership is typically higher), that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Bachelorette stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Bachelorette has been renewed for an 18th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if ABC will cancel or renew The Bachelorette this time since it’s already been renewed for season 18 for Fall 2021. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelorette cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad that The Bachelorette TV show has been renewed for a 18th season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?