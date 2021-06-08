The Bachelorette: Season 17 Ratings

Due to the pandemic, season 16 of The Bachelorette was delayed until Fall 2020 but, it ended up being one of ABC’s highest-rated unscripted series of the 2020-21 season. As a result, we don’t have to wonder if The Bachelorette will be cancelled this time around. The show has already been renewed for an 18th season which will air in Fall 2021. How will The Bachelorette do this time around? Stay tuned.

A dating reality show, The Bachelorette revolves around a single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Season 17 follows 30-year-old Katie Thurston, a bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, Washington, who is an alumna of the 25th season of The Bachelor, featuring Matt James. Due to the pandemic, production on this season was moved to a resort in New Mexico and there will be 30 male contestants this time around. For season 17, Chris Harrison has been replaced by Bachelorette alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 16 of The Bachelorette on ABC averaged a 1.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.73 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Bachelorette TV series on ABC? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for an 18th season?