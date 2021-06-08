Will Katie Thurston find Mr. Right in the 17th season of The Bachelorette TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Bachelorette is cancelled or renewed for season 18. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 17th season episodes of The Bachelorette here.

An ABC dating reality show, The Bachelorette revolves around a single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Season 17 follows 30-year-old Katie Thurston, a bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, Washington, who is an alumna of the 25th season of The Bachelor, featuring Matt James. Due to the pandemic, production on this season was moved to a resort in New Mexico and there will be 30 male contestants this time around. For season 17, Chris Harrison has been replaced by Bachelorette alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.





What do you think? Which season 17 episodes of The Bachelorette TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that The Bachelorette has been renewed for an 18th season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.