The Bachelorette: Season 16

The Bachelorette TV show on ABC

Is there true love in the air in the 16th season of the The Bachelorette TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Bachelorette is cancelled or renewed for season 17. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 16th season episodes of The Bachelorette here.

An ABC “reality” dating competition, season 16 of The Bachelorette follows Clare Crawley — an alumna of the 18th season of The Bachelor, featuring pro soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis. Now it’s time for Claire, with a new sense of resolve and self-worth, to give out the roses, to find her soul mate from a group of 31 bachelors. They’ll pull out all the stops to vie for her heart. Chris Harrison returns as the host of what may be the most shocking season of the franchise yet.

Canceled and renewed TV show

