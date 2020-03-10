Will there be lots of turbulence for this airline pilot in the 24th season of The Bachelor TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Bachelor is cancelled or renewed for season 25. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 24th season episodes of The Bachelor here.

An ABC dating reality TV series, The Bachelor is hosted by Chris Harrison. Season 24 follows 28-year-old airline pilot Peter Weber, as he meets, courts, and weeds out 30 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” Weber previously competed during the 15th season of The Bachelorette where Hannah Brown ended their relationship. His journey will continue internationally and take Weber to Costa Rica, Chile, Peru. and beyond. Will Weber open his heart and find the woman of his dreams who will love him back? Guests this time around include country singer Chase Rice, fashion expert Carson Kressley, model Janice Dickinson, Bachelor in Paradise’s Demi Burnett, and comic actor Fred Willard.





What do you think? Which season 24 episodes of The Bachelor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Bachelor should be cancelled or renewed for a 25th season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.