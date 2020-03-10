The Bachelor: Season 24 Ratings

The ratings for this reality show have dropped quite a bit over the years but The Bachelor has remained one of ABC’s highest-rated shows. Could The Bachelor be cancelled this time around or, is it all but guaranteed to be renewed for season 25? Stay tuned.

A dating reality TV series on the ABC television network, The Bachelor is hosted by Chris Harrison. Season 24 follows 28-year-old airline pilot Peter Weber, as he meets, courts, and weeds out 30 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” Weber previously competed during the 15th season of The Bachelorette where Hannah Brown ended their relationship. His journey will continue internationally and take Weber to Costa Rica, Chile, Peru. and beyond. Will Weber open his heart and find the woman of his dreams who will love him back? Guests this time around include country singer Chase Rice, fashion expert Carson Kressley, model Janice Dickinson, Bachelor in Paradise’s Demi Burnett, and comic actor Fred Willard.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 23 of The Bachelor on ABC averaged a 1.87 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.55 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like The Bachelor TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 25th season?