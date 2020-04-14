The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart: Season One Ratings

Many reality shows have come and gone over the years but The Bachelor and its various spin-offs continue to do very well for ABC in the ratings. How will this newest incarnation perform? Will The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is part of the successful Bachelor franchise and is also hosted by Chris Harrison. In the show, 20 single men and women embark on a journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, the participants look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances which are judged by big names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing. Celebrity guests include Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and Taye Diggs. Bachelor Nation veterans JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, and Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr. also appear.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/14 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?