Has The Bachelorette TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC “reality” dating competition, in season 15, The Bachelorette follows former Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown — an alumna of the most recent season of The Bachelor, featuring Colton Underwood. Fans will remember Colton ended their relationship the night Hannah met his family. This time out, Hannah and host Chris Harrison will welcome guests including celebrity couple Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, runway coach Miss J. Alexander, and drag queens Alyssa Edwards and Alaska. The 15th installment will also feature performances by Lukas Graham and Jake Owen, and will visit locations including Scotland, the Netherlands, Latvia, and Greece, as well as the traditional “hometown” dates.



Season 15 Ratings

The 15th season of The Bachelorette averaged a 1.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.77 million viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 3% and 2%, respectively. Find out how The Bachelorette stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S The Bachelorette has been renewed for a 16th season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelorette for season 16? Unless something big and unanticipated happens, I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll update this page when it becomes official. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelorette cancellation or renewal news.

8/5/19 update: ABC has renewed The Bachelorette for a 16th season.



