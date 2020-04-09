Vulture Watch

Will this revival bring big ratings? Has the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, this revival of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel. Celebrity contestants play the game for charity and answer increasingly difficult multiple-choice trivia questions for increasing amounts of money. Meanwhile, an interactive game app allows viewers to play along from home, to compete to win the same amount of money that the celebrities are playing for on the show. For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing the game show can invite a guest to help them answer questions. Additionally, this incarnation introduces a new lifeline, called Ask the Host.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire averages a 1.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.20 million viewers. Find out how Who Wants to Be a Millionaire stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 9, 2020, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for season two? It seems like this revival might be intended as a one-time event. However, if the ratings are strong enough, I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire cancellation or renewal news.



Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Who Wants to Be a Millionaire‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?