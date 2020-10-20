Vulture Watch

Who will win the big money and who will embarrass themselves? Has the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel. As in the original versions, contestants try to answer multiple-choice trivia questions for ascending amounts of money, with the hopes of winning the million-dollar prize. Players can take advantage of lifelines to help them answer questions and get further in the game. In this version, the lifelines are “Ask the Host” (replacing “Ask the Audience”), “50/50”, and “Phone a Friend”. Contestants can also invite an expert guest (anyone of their choosing) to help them answer questions. In the second season, the contestants are celebrities (playing for charities), frontline heroes, and others affected by COVID-19. Celebrity contestants include Tiffany Haddish, Joel McHale, and Julie Bowen.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.96 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 30% in viewership. Find out how Who Wants to Be a Millionaire stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 20, 2020, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for season three? This game show has been very successful in the past, seems relatively inexpensive to produce, and can use celebrities to help promote their other ABC shows. I think it’s a shoo-in for a third season renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire cancellation or renewal news.



