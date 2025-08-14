Menu

Annika: Cancelled; No Season Three Plans for BBC and PBS Comedy Crime Drama

Annika will not be returning to UK television screens. According to Radio Times, the series has been canceled after two seasons on UKTV and the BBC. The series aired on PBS in the US. This means the series will end on a cliffhanger.

When asked about the series, a spokesperson for UKTV said, “We are incredibly proud of the success of Annika on U&Alibi, but there are no current plans for a third series.”

Nicola Walker, Katie Leung, Jamie Sives, Ukweli Roach, and Kate Dickie star in the series, which follows Annika and her team as they investigate crimes as a part of the fictional Glasgow-based Marine Homicide Unit.

