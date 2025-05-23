The Great Escaper, The Count of Monte Cristo: PBS Picks Up Two Dramas for Masterpiece

Masterpiece has picked up The Great Escaper and The Count of Monte Cristo, and they will air on PBS for US audiences. The Great Escaper will arrive later this year, and The Count of Monte Cristo is set for a 2026 release.

Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson, in their final roles, star in The Great Escaper. The series tells the true story of Bernard Jordan (Caine), who escaped his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy to celebrate the 70th anniversary of D-Day.

As for The Count of Monte Cristo, Masterpiece shared the following about the series:

“The Count of Monte Cristo is a lushly lensed adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ iconic masterpiece. In the epic series directed by two-time Palme d’Or and Oscar®-winner Bille August, Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones and the Six) stars as Edmond Dantes, a nineteen-year-old sailor who was falsely accused of treason and is imprisoned without trial in the Château d’If, a grim island fortress off Marseille, France. After many years of captivity, Dantes finally escapes and discovers treasure, making him one of the richest men in the world. Under the identity of the Count of Monte Cristo, he plans to take revenge on those who wrongly accused him. Ana Girardot (The Returned) and Jeremy Irons (The Borgias) also star.”

The premiere dates for these series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch these new series on PBS when they arrive?