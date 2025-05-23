The Buccaneers: Season Two Trailer and Premiere Date Released for Apple TV+ Series

The Buccaneers has a return date set. Apple TV+ announced a June premiere date for the eight-episode season two with the release of a trailer. The series, created by Katherine Jakeways, is inspired by Edith Wharton’s work.

Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, and Barney Fishwick star in the series set in 1870s London. The series follows three American women experiencing the city for the first time. Leighton Meester, Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose, and Maria Almeida are joining the cast for season two.

Apple TV+ shared the following about what is ahead in the series:

“In the first season of The Buccaneers, a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders — England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths … themes that consume all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast.”

The trailer for season two is below. The series returns on June 18th.

