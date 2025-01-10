Mythic Quest: Season Four Trailer for Apple TV+ Comedy Series Released

Mythic Quest returns with its fourth season later this month, and fans of the series are getting a look at what is next on the comedy series. Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the new season. Fans last saw the series in November 2022.

Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs star in the series which follows a team of video game developers as they deal with the ever-changing landscape of the gaming industry.

Apple TV+ teased the following about season four:

“Season four sees the return of stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin under the same fluorescent office lights as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape. Stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance.”

The series returns on January 29th. The trailer for season four is below.

