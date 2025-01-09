Reacher: Season Three Trailer Released for Prime Video Action Series

Reacher returns next month with its third season, and Prime Video has released a new trailer teasing the action to come in the eight-episode season. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, and Sonya Cassidy star in the series inspired by the novel series by Lee Child. Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Olivier Richters, and Daniel David Stewart have joined the series for season three.

Prime Video teased the following about season three:

“Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.”

Reacher returns on February 20th. The trailer for season three is below.

