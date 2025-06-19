Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

2024-25 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 38)

Published:

New TV show ratings (cancel or renew?) 4
The television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows each season, hoping each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2024-25 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.

Here are the final season average ratings of the new 2024-25 network TV shows — through the end of week 38 (Sunday, June 15, 2025).

New ABC TV series this season (so far): Doctor Odyssey, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, The Golden Bachelorette, High Potential, Scamanda, and Shifting Gears.

New CBS TV series this season (so far):  Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Matlock, NCIS: Origins, Poppa’s House, The Summit, and Watson.

New The CW TV series this season (so far): Good Cop/Bad Cop, Joan, Scrabble, Sherlock & Daughter, Totally Funny Animals, Totally Funny Kinds, Trivial Pursuit, and The Wranglers.

New FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Doc, Extracted, Going Dutch, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, Murder in a Small Town, Rescue: HI-Surf, The Snake, and Universal Basic Guys.

New NBC TV series this season (so far): The Americas, Brilliant Minds, Destination X, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Happy’s Place, The Hunting Party, St. Denis Medical, Suits LA, and Yes, Chef!.


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x