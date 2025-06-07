Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Cancelled by FOX; Police Drama Not Returning for Fourth Season

The work of Philadelphia’s MPU is over. FOX has cancelled Alert: Missing Persons Unit so we won’t be seeing a fourth season for 2025-26. The show’s third season of 10 episodes finished airing on May 27th.

A police procedural drama series, the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, and Ryan Broussard, with Elana Dunkelman recurring. The story revolves around the personnel and investigations of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). The unit is headed by Nikki Batista (Ramirez), whose marriage to Jason Grant (Caan) deteriorated after their son Keith went missing. Six years later, while Jason’s working as a private investigator, Nikki recruits him to join the unit. They work alongside a team of highly skilled individuals. Mike Sherman (Broussard) is Batista’s current love interest who she met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith. Kemi Adebayo (Role) is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the third season of Alert: Missing Persons Unit averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.05 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership.

The show is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, so Fox Entertainment also must share the profits with the external studio.

According to Deadline, FOX considered retooling the series to boost the ratings but ultimately decided to cancel it instead. In the demo, it’s FOX’s lowest-rated scripted series, barely beating The Cleaning Lady (which was also cancelled today).

