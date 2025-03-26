Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Alert: Missing Persons Unit hasn’t exactly been a hit show, but the drama has lasted this long, at least in part because FOX has been struggling to establish scripted series owned and produced in-house. How long will this show’s luck hold out? Will the ratings improve? Will Alert: Missing Persons Unit be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A police procedural drama series, the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, and Ryan Broussard, with Elana Dunkelman recurring. The story revolves around the personnel and investigations of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). The unit is headed by Nikki Batista (Ramirez), whose marriage to Jason Grant (Caan) deteriorated after their son Keith went missing. Six years later, while Jason’s working as a private investigator, Nikki recruits him to join the unit. They work alongside a team of highly skilled individuals. Mike Sherman (Broussard) is Batista’s current love interest, whom she met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith. Kemi Adebayo (Role) is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Alert: Missing Persons Unit on FOX averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.14 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Alert: Missing Persons Unit yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 26, 2025, Alert: Missing Persons Unit has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?