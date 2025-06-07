Ms Pat Settles It: Season Three; Early Renewal Revealed for BET Comedy Series

Ms Pat Settles It is currently airing its second season on BET, and viewers will see more of the series. BET has renewed the series for a third season. The series features omedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams as she solves cases with some help.

BET shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“BET Media Group proudly announces season three of the hit courtroom series MS. PAT SETTLES IT. Ms. Pat will be back on the bench, calling on a jury of her friends, celebrity guests, and fellow comedians to help settle real-life cases where everything from family ties and friendships to messy breakups and rocky romances hang in the balance. This season, expect to see some familiar faces in the courtroom, as a few of the cases include popular influencers bringing their drama – and their followers – with them. Production begins this month. As previously announced, BET Media Group extended its multi-year overall deal with Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams under which she will produce and perform in new series and other projects across BET. In the second season of MS. PAT SETTLES IT – currently airing on Wednesdays at 10 PM ET/PT – Ms. Pat and the “Jury of Her Peers” preside over a fresh batch of real court cases encompassing a myriad of issues, including imposter designer karma, family conflicts, and court-ordered marriage ultimatums. Each case balances intense drama with uproarious comedy, mirroring Ms. Pat’s own life experiences. At the heart of every dispute are everyday people navigating family and relationship dynamics, all bound by Ms. Pat’s binding verdicts. PAT SETTLES IT is executive produced by Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, SallyAnn Salsano, Ebony McClain, and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions. Tiffany Lea Williams and Angela Aguilera serve as executive producers for BET, with Ashley Taylor as producer.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

